By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA Accra, Feb 1. GNA - The Premier League Board (PLB), has set a new date for the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier league, which was scheduled to start on Saturday the 4th of February. Mr. George Amoako, Vice Chairman of the PLB, confirmed the new date at the media launch of the 2016/2017 league season. He said th

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Feb 1. GNA - The Premier League Board (PLB), has set a new date for the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier league, which was scheduled to start on Saturday the 4th of February.

Mr. George Amoako, Vice Chairman of the PLB, confirmed the new date at the media launch of the 2016/2017 league season.

He said the league will now start on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

Mr. Amoako, explained that the decision was informed by concerns raised by the various premier league clubs on the possible clash of the league with the Black Stars campaign at the ongoing African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

“Yesterday at the meeting of the Premier League Board, the clubs decided that in solidarity with the senior national team Black Stars, the league should be postponed to next week 11 February.

“And this proposal was sent to the Emergency Committee of the FA and has been approved accordingly” Mr. Amoako explained.

The new season will have a new broadcast right holder with pay per TV broadcaster Star Times buying the media rights.

Star Times are expected to broadcast all the matches of the league for the general public with media houses required to acquire broadcast right from Star Times to be able to also broadcast on their various platforms.

“The 2016/2017 season will kick off with Star Times coming on board as the new media rights holders of the league,’’ Mr Amoako disclosed.

The vice Chairman also took the opportunity to welcome new entrants Great Olympics, Elmina Sharks and Bolga All Stars while he further wished all the sixteen clubs the best of luck.

Present at the launch were representative of broadcast right holders Star Times, representatives of the sixteen clubs and other Football Association members.

GNA