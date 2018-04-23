By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA Accra, April 23, GNA - The Ghana Police Volleyball club emerged as champions in the men’s category of the just ended Africa Zone Three Volleyball Clubs Championship at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos in Nigeria. The Police team won the ultimate at the championship after defeating Nigeria Customs by 3-0 at 25/22, 25/22 and 30/28 in the final. Meanwhile, in the wome

Accra, April 23, GNA - The Ghana Police Volleyball club emerged as champions in the men’s category of the just ended Africa Zone Three Volleyball Clubs Championship at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos in Nigeria.

The Police team won the ultimate at the championship after defeating Nigeria Customs by 3-0 at 25/22, 25/22 and 30/28 in the final.

Meanwhile, in the women's category, Nigeria Customs defeated Ghana Police by 3-0 at 25/18, 25/17 and 25/13 to emerge champions.

Esther Dusu of Nigeria Customs was awarded Most Valuable Female Player, while Ghana Police Service’s Richard Amanor won the Most Valuable Male Player.

Engineer Musa Nimrod, the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, congratulated the winners and rated the performances of the clubs, officials and other areas of the tournament very high.

