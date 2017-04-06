Accra, April 6, GNA- Ghana has dropped two places to occupy the 45th position in the latest Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Coca-Cola World ranking released for the month of April. Ghana previously ranking 43rd with 683 points dropped points to occupy the 45th place with 682 under former Coach Avram Grant. Notwithstanding the slump in the globe, the Black Stars maintains

Accra, April 6, GNA- Ghana has dropped two places to occupy the 45th position in the latest Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Coca-Cola World ranking released for the month of April.

Ghana previously ranking 43rd with 683 points dropped points to occupy the 45th place with 682 under former Coach Avram Grant.

Notwithstanding the slump in the globe, the Black Stars maintains the eighth position in the Continent ahead of Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco who are occupying the ninth and tenth position respectively.

Second runners up at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt still leads the summit in Africa followed by Senegal, AFCON defending champions Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, DR Congo, and Tunisia make up the top seven.

In the World, Brazil is now ranked first ahead of Argentina with 1661 points.

The 2014 World Cup winners Germany is ranked third followed by Chile, Colombia, France, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland and Spain, in that order to complete the top 10.

The Black Stars' last assignment was at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon, where they finished fourth after losing 0-1 to Burkina Faso.

The next edition of the ranking will be published on May 4.

GNA