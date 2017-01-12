Black Stars head coach Avram Grant has said Ghana abounds in talents, but will need the right and better clubs to reach full potential

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Jan 11, GNA - Black Stars head coach Avram Grant has said Ghana abounds in talents, but will need the right and better clubs to reach full potential.

The former Chelsea coach, who was speaking after the Stars beat Bunyodkor club 2-0 in an international friendly, at their training base, made this known as the team prepares for the 13th biennial African Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Gabon from 14th January to 5th February, 2017.

“The new boys in the stars team will prove themselves well because they are full of talents that is why we chose them.

“We have one or two players who were good in the Ghana team but in a year or two time they have improved in quality and performance.

“We don’t have to lie to ourselves, but when you have your training on better pitches and facilities, you only improve and get better. Players like Samuel Tetteh and Thomas Partey are better now.

“Ghana has good talents and they will come clean in the future when they train on good pitches and in better clubs”.

Ghana begins the 2017 AFCON campaign by taking on Uganda on 17th January before taking on Egypt and Mali respectively.

