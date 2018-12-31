news, story, article

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA - Gerald Dah of Ghana, defeated Liu Yong of China after an extra 4th round in their 66.9 kg kickboxing fight on the Six Kingdoms Boxing tournament at Lushan Railway Station China on Saturday, December 29, 2018.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Dah knocked Liu down in two different rounds, but the judges still declared the fight draw, necessitating an extra round which was duly won by the Ghanaian.

Dah, who is a member of the Power Zone Team and performed creditably on the international scene, though he lost his previous fight, befor making amends this time.

Mr. Yoofi Boham. Vice President of the Ghana Kickboxing Association, praised the recent victories by Gerald Dah and Jonathan Euro.

He also commended the Pro Fighting Factory Gym in Ghana and Switzerland headed by Lawrence Nmai for their dedication and loyalty to the sport.

GNA