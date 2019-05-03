news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, May 3, GNA – The Ghana Body Building and Fitness Association (GBFA) has called on corporate bodies to support their campaign in the annual Arnold Classic Africa body building competition to be staged in Johannesburg, South Africa from 17th-19th May.

This follows the failure of the National Sports Authority (NSA) to provide the GBFA with funds to enable them to participate in the competition.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr. Abdul Haye Yartey, President of the GBFA said, they were confronted with the task of raising funds for the nine athletes for the competition.

He added that they had to raise funds to cover the cost flight tickets, accommodation, feeding and internal transport, hence the need for individual and corporate support.

“We made several appeals to the NSA but our request was not granted. They informed us at the last minute that, they were unable to take care of our needs.

“So we had no option than to come out and seek for help, we have nine athletes, who would have to pay for all their expenses, including registration fee.

“We know the time is very near but in any little way that anyone, organization, or agency could help, would go a long way to help us represent Ghana in South Africa, where we have made a mark already in our previous outings,” he added.

Ghana's Cyril Kofi Adja, who won the overall Men Bodybuilding 2018 Arnold Classic Africa and became the first Ghanaian to win the elite pro card noted, that they had strived hard to put Ghana on the map when it comes to body building, but they have had little or no help, which makes it difficult for them.

“We have had very good preparations for this year and we are ready to win more trophies for Ghana, but we don’t have the means, unless we get the needed support and sponsorship”.

The Arnold Sport Festival, is an annual event that hosts multi-sport festivals on six-continents including the Arnold Classic Africa, which takes place in Johannesburg.

GNA