By Simon Asare, GNA Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a goodwill message to World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac ''Royal Storm'' Dogboe, as he makes his first title defence on Saturday, August 25, in Glendale, Arizona, United States of America (USA). The youngest Ghanaian world champion would be looking to maintain his

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a goodwill message to World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac ''Royal Storm'' Dogboe, as he makes his first title defence on Saturday, August 25, in Glendale, Arizona, United States of America (USA).



The youngest Ghanaian world champion would be looking to maintain his unbeaten record on Saturday, especially after chalking an impressive victory against Jessie Magdeleno in April.

A statement released by the local boxing governing body urged the boxer to go all out and bring honour to the country once again.

The statement reads: ''GBA wishes WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Isaac Dogboe all the best in the maiden title defence of his title against the challenger Ridenori Otake of Japan.

“The GBA has been monitoring the champions level of preparation and training schedule in the build up to this title defence and has no doubt about the capabilities to deal with whatever opposition the challenger might offer.

“The GBA is confident that Isaac Dogboe would successfully retain his title and continue his forward match towards chalking many laurels in the ring including the eventual unification of the Super Bantamweight

titles in the WBC, WBA, WBO AND IBF sanctioning bodies.

“The GBA in the statement further sent two Ghanaian boxers namely Fredrick Lawson and George Ashie goodwill message as they also mount the ring as they target to bring honour to Ghana.

“In related development the GBA also wishes WBC International Welterweight Champion Frederick Lawson and WBO Africa Lightweight Champion, George Ashie well in their weekend challenge contests in Toronto, Canada and Glasgow, Scotland against Vhris Vanheedn and Stephen Ormond respectively.

“The GBA urges Frederick Lawson and George Ashie to win big and earn the right to challenge for World Titles in their respective weight divisions, so as to restore Ghana place of pride among top boxing nations of the world.''

GNA