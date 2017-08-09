By Edward Gyasi, GNA Accra, Aug. 9, GNA - The Greater Accra Regional Circles Council (GARCC) Executives of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has threatened to boycott all events involving the club until the security of its Chairman and members is assured. A press statement signed by Mr Nii Darko, Communication Director of the GARCC on Wednesday said, Nana Kwame Dankwah, Chairman of the Accra based sup

Accra, Aug. 9, GNA - The Greater Accra Regional Circles Council (GARCC) Executives of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has threatened to boycott all events involving the club until the security of its Chairman and members is assured.

A press statement signed by Mr Nii Darko, Communication Director of the GARCC on Wednesday said, Nana Kwame Dankwah, Chairman of the Accra based supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko was assaulted at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday before the Kotoko/Hearts super clash.

It said Management of Kotoko must provide the Chairman and members of the GARCC with the necessary security before they can partake in any activity of the club.

“The GARCC wish to condemn the unhealthy treatment meted out to our regional chairman Nana Kwame Dankwah by one Seidu. The assault on our chairman was unfortunate and should be condemned.

“We the executives of GARCC and the entire membership of the council wish to inform Dr Kwame Kyei, the executive chairman of Kotoko, Management of Kotoko and Mr. Kwaku Amponsah, chairman of the National Circles Council (NCC) that the GARCC will not partake in any of the activities of our dear team until the security of our chairman and members are guaranteed.

“Meanwhile the matter has since been reported to the police and medical attention sought at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), It’s unfortunate that a leader of the supporters, who is genuinely seeking the best interest of our club could be subjected to such an ordeal.

“Furthermore, we’ll like to remind management of our team that our regional chairman was on duty for Kotoko when the incident happened and the earlier they act the better”, the statement concluded.

