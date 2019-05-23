news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, May 23, GNA - Akwesi Frimpong, Ghana's first Winter Olympian, has received a Special Award from Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for lifting high the flag of Ghana in Winter Sports.

Frimpong who achieved a great feat by representing Ghana at Pyongyang Games 2018 made waves around the globe though he couldn't win the skeleton event.

Frimpong who currently on a visit to Ghana was handed the Special Award at brief presentation at the Accra Sports Stadium and was grateful for the recognition from the sports body.

''I have received various honours worldwide but this is a very special one because it coming from home and I commend SWAG for recognising Winter Sports,'' Frimpong said.

He also revealed plans of making the sports popular in Ghana together with the newly set federation to help thrive the sport locally.

''Obviously there is no snow in Ghana but we are trying to raise and promote the sports among the youth and I would love for Ghana to be represented at every Olympics not just in the summer but winter as well,'' he said.

Frimpong recently moved up the rankings to 66th in the World is poised his second appearance at the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022, where he has set sights on winning Africa's first ever medal at the Winter Olympics.

