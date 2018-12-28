news, story, article

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Madam Alice Annum, one time sprint queen of Africa, has appealed to the government of Ghana, to consider honouring personalities, who have competed for nation, at international sport events.



The Olympian who represented Ghana at the Munich Games in 1972 said, sports heroes like herself, Hannah Afriyie, late Rose Hart, Okoe Addy and others should be honoured and celebrated to encourage the youth.

Madam Annum, who has been based in Washington, United States of America (USA), is back home for short holidays.

According to her, athletics has made her what she is today and expressed appreciation gives more thanks and praises to God.

Madam Annum, who is blessed with three children, urged parents to identify the talents of their kids and groom them to become super stars.

The former athlete, would be meeting the Minister of Youth & Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah and other dignitaries before returning.

She ruled the continent and her personal best time in the 200 metres was 22.89 seconds, achieved at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, Germany.

GNA