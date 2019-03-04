news, story, article

Accra, March 4, GNA - The Ghana BodyBuiding & Fitness Association (GBFA), will organise series of events, on Wednesday, March 6, as part of activities marking the 62nd Independence Day Anniversary celebrations.

Mr. Abdul Haye Yartey, President of the GBFA said, the programme would start at Dansoman Emmanuel Presby Church for a mass aerobics and physical training session, before they would move to the Independence Square at Osu, for a photo shoot out with stars and celebrities in the body building family.

He said, the programme would later be moved to the Osu Ebenezer Presby Hall for the climax show of body flexing.

Mr. Yartey said, this programme was his first, after he was re-elected for the third time and he had a package for the fans and well-wishers of Bodybuilding in Ghana.

He said there would be Men’s Physique and Bikini show by top male and female body building models adding that as part of efforts to attract more fans to the hall, admission would be free.

He commended the media for promoting the Independence Day event and appealed for support and sponsorship from companies.

He noted that the sport was attractive in advanced countries and it was about time the government gives them support, because a Ghanaian, was the best body builder on the continent of Africa.

He said the Flex Night of Champions Bodybuilding Overall Winner would take home a special sword.

GNA