news, story, article

Accra, July 31, GNA - The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA), has been given five slots to compete at the 12th African Games in Morocco.



The discipline was not part of initial plans for team Ghana, but after further deliberations, by the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) headed by the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, consideration was given.

Farida A. Iddriss, a member of the GSA who confirmed the offer said, “The Committee has informed us to submit five (5) out of the eight (8) people for swimming to be part of Team Ghana's contingent to the games, after initially excluding swimming”.

The team would be led by Abeiku Jackson, Ghana’s leading swimmer broke the African record at the African Junior Games in Algeria.

He is considered as one of the sensational swimmers on the continent and feared by the top swimmers.

Other swimmers are Kaya Forson and Maya Forson and the junior brother of Abeiku, Kow Jackson.

GNA