By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, May 24. GNA - Five Infantry Battalion (5BN) defeated RECCE and Two Infantry Battalion (2BN) to win this year’s “Kullum Shirri” Headquarters Southern Command Exercise in Accra.

The exercise, which was also aimed at stimulating a competitive spirit among the various commands in order to augment fitness of the army, started from the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp with a 15 kilometers race with officers carrying a backpack not weighing less than 15kilograms saw eight (8) commands under the Southern Command ending at the Military firing squad with a team and individual shooting range exercise.

Commodore Samuel Angmor, Director General Training, General Headquarters, who was the Special Guest of Honour said the exercise was to build and prepare the various commands for the future and the motive had been achieved.

“There is terrorist threat all over the world and it was important we hold ourselves for this programme to keep us focused and not to relent, but to hold high esteem the confidence Ghanaians have in the military.

“This exercise sends a clear message that Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is poised in dealing with any threat that poses danger to Ghana, we have exhibited a high sense of energy, which has prepared us for tough task.

“This exercise has exhibited a high sense of willingness to protect Ghana and I urge the various commands to maintain their fitness always to help stay fit, active and in shape.

“I will use this opportunity to commend 5BN for such a high performance, the tenacity and willingness was very high and a big thank you to all those who have made this a success, you all deserve a special mention, especially the unites that have put up teams for this exercise.

“A special thank you also goes to the General Officer Command (GOC) for upholding this exercise till this time” he concluded.

Brigadier General Abraham Yeboah Nsiah, GOC Southern Commands in his closing remarks thanked Commodore Samuel Angmor for his time and patience to see to the successful end of the exercise adding, that the exercise had a focus, which was to sharpen their skills in anticipation of any enemy.

“The Armed Forces should always be steps ahead of any group or individuals who poses threat to the security of this country and it has been well achieved with the endurance, mental robustness and the skills exhibited at the range, you all deserve an applause.

“But I what to urge you not to end your training at this exercise but let individual training be your watch word, because we have the country’s responsibility on us and we cannot afford to lose that trust in us” he added.

Brigadier General Abraham Yeboah Nsiah, who used the day to thank the General Headquarters and sponsors for their support noted that next year’s exercise might be moved to Asutuare in the Eastern Region to make it keener and tougher to toughen the mentality of the army.

5BN, who won the team’s category with a total of 408.56 points took home a cash price of GH¢ 5,000.00, a trophy and a certificate of participation with RECCE taking home GH¢ 3,000.00, a trophy and certificate of participation as 2BN took home cash of GH¢ 2000.00, a trophy and a certificate.

The rest of the commands are 48 Engineer Regiment, who placed 4th, with Camp Southern Command coming 5th, 64 Infantry Regiment coming 6th as One Infantry Battalion and 66 Artillery Battalion placed 7th and 8th respectively.

The Best female individual fire range went to Private Aidoo Susana, who received a cash prize of GH¢ 1000.00 and a Certificate and Best individual male fire range went to Sergeant Dede Koli also receiving a certificate and a cash prize of GH¢ 1000.00.

