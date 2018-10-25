Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Felix Williams, Ghana based Nigerian boxer, has promised fans of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League and Fight Nights to fill the stands as he presents them with an exciting show on the night at the Bukom Boxing Arena, on Friday, October 26. Williams would take on Togolese opponent, Mouibi Sarouna when they clash for the West African Super Featherweight title. Boasting of

Williams would take on Togolese opponent, Mouibi Sarouna when they clash for the West African Super Featherweight title.

Boasting of a remarkable record of 26 wins, with one defeat, he said the training regime in Ghana has helped him a lot and he was in very good shape for the fight.

According to Williams lack of fights had made him rusty, but he was convinced he was one of the continent's best boxers.

He said, he decided to relocate to Ghana to realize his dream of becoming a world champion.

Mouibi Sarouna, who also has a record of 20 wins against 11 loses was optimistic of winning the West African title.

He urged all Togolese in Ghana to come to the Bukom Boxing Arena to support him.

In other professional fights, Richmond Ashley would face Amos Dodzie in a Lightweight contest, whilst Theophilus Tetteh takes on Joshua Barnor for the National Featherweight title with Jacob Dickson taking on Abdul Karim in a Super Middleweight clash.

