By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Samreboi (W/R), May 3, GNA - The Engineering department of Samartex Timber and Plywood Company emerged winners of the 2019 May Day Inter-Departmental gala competition held at the town park in Samreboi.

The champions battled with their colleagues from the Sawmill department for 60 minutes, but it ended goalless.

The game went into penalties and Engineering department overcame Sawmill department with a 3-2 victory to win this year's competition.

A trophy was presented to the winners and Solomon Acquah won the goal king, with Mohammed Anabi winning the best player award, whilst the administration department was adjudged the most disciplined team.

In all, twelve departments which include Log Yard, Plymill, Apprentice, Forestry, Engineering, Administration, Transport, Veneermill, Kiln Dry, Moulding, School and Sawmill competed in the annual event.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, lauded the company for supporting Samartex football club, which is currently in the division one league.

He entreated "the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Wassa Amenfi West to look at the possibility of Samertex football club in the premier league so that they would support to unearth talents around this area for the country.

Mr. Richard Nsenkyire, General Manager of Samartex Timber and Plywood Company, indicated that the programme was to recognize the contribution of their workers, because they were the firm's greatest human resources, adding that, the company would do everything possible to improve upon their welfare.

He also assured the staff that the company would continue to provide a safe environment for them to work.

Mr. George Agyiri, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), of Wassa Amenfi West said the assembly would liaise with Samartex to give the Samarboi town park a facelift.

"We have to do a lot of work on the pitch and we will do just that for the populace to attain the optimum benefit from it," he added.

