Accra, April 20, GNA - Eight Para Badminton players – four males and four females, accompanied by two officials left the country on Friday, April 20, for Uganda to participate in an International Training Programme and tournaments. The programmes sponsored by the Agitos Foundation/Badmniton World Federation would commence from Saturday, April 21 to Saturday May 5.

The programmes sponsored by the Agitos Foundation/Badmniton World Federation would commence from Saturday, April 21 to Saturday May 5.

The program is aimed at preparing athletes from the African continent towards their qualification and participation in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The programme is organized under the auspices of the Agitos Foundation of IPC, Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Uganda Badminton Association.

The two officials would also participate in administrative and technical training workshops to be conducted within the period.

Interestingly, all the players were from the Ashanti Region, coincidentally where the development of Badminton in Ghana started in the early 1960s.

The team expected back in Ghana on Sunday, May 6.

Herewith the full list of the contingent from Ghana that left for the program. The two officials were; Ignatius Elletey (Secretary General) and George Philip Baah (Coach).

The eight players were; Felix Acheampong, Kofi Acheampong, Mohammed Azumah Salih, Bismarck Kyei and the female team were; Issah Zinabu, Naomi Sarpong, Akosua Nkansah and Safia Furkan.

GNA