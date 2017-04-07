Accra, April 7, GNA – This year’s Easter horse racing would start on April 8 and 15, 2017 after a long break at the new race course at Borteman, near Adjirigano. Mr Samuel Nii Armah Turkson, Secretary to the board of Stewards made this known to the Ghana News Agency in Accra. He said the first day would start on April 8, at the exactly 13.00 hours and informed all horse owners, jockeys and t

Accra, April 7, GNA – This year’s Easter horse racing would start on April 8 and 15, 2017 after a long break at the new race course at Borteman, near Adjirigano.

Mr Samuel Nii Armah Turkson, Secretary to the board of Stewards made this known to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He said the first day would start on April 8, at the exactly 13.00 hours and informed all horse owners, jockeys and the general public that the second day of the race meetings comes off on April 15, 2017.

He said the Accra Turf Club was still looking up for potential sponsors for the rest of the horse racing meetings for this year, including the National Gold Cup (Derby).

Mr Turkson said five races would be run each day in all the five divisions of 3A, 3B, 4A and 4B and the maiden race.

He assured horse racing fans that they will be able to bet on their horses with Sun Game Betting group.

