Accra, March 3, GNA - Eagle Extra Stout (EES), in collaboration with the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), will organise a four-day training course for armwrestling coaches and referees.



The training course, is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, to Sunday, March 10, at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Participants for the training course, have been selected from 10 regions in the country and would also include all the various security services in the country.

Resource Person for the training programme is Mr Nasr Youssef from Cairo, Egypt.

Mr. Nasr Youssef is the head referee and technical director of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA), as well as a member of the World Armwrestling Referees panel and a researcher in the field of physical training.

In a related development, the EES and GAF would in the coming days announce the Eagle Extra Stout Armwrestling Challenge, which would see the sport promoted in selected cities across the country.

Season one of the ESS Challenge would tour Tarkwa, Koforidua, Kumasi and Bolgatanga while Season Two would also hit Ho, Cape Coast, Tamale and Accra to determine the ESS National Champion.

It would be recalled that the ESS Challenge begun at the Sunyani Technical University and after a successful event, management agreed to replicate the event across the country.

Armwrestling, the fastest growing sports and the most talk about apart from football is expanding into the regions.

The sport in 2 years has won 100 continental medals for Ghana.

