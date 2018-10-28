Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - Sunyani is set to host the biggest Armwrestling event in the Brong Ahafo region on Saturday, November 3, at the Sunyani Technical University Campus. The championship dubbed "The B.A Challenge", is open to general public (men and women of all ages) and would serve as a platform for crowning the best Armwrestler in the region. The "B.A Challenge" is a collaboration between th

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - Sunyani is set to host the biggest Armwrestling event in the Brong Ahafo region on Saturday, November 3, at the Sunyani Technical University Campus.



The championship dubbed "The B.A Challenge", is open to general public (men and women of all ages) and would serve as a platform for crowning the best Armwrestler in the region.

The "B.A Challenge" is a collaboration between the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and Eagle Extra Stout from ABL, with competition in three weight categories for men and women.

Already anxiety has set in, as players from the gyms, security services, campuses and the general public are so eager to face off on Saturday.

The University Halls, students within the Sunyani University and surroundings would be vying for the bragging right to settle scored and to determine who is the best in town and on campus.

Ahead of the event, Eagle Extra Stout would partner GAF to train would-be coaches and referees in Armwrestling and encourage participation by sponsoring the "Bring Your Match" battles in various pubs and spots in the Brong Ahafo region.

Officials of Eagle Extra Stout from ABL have confirmed that the company would continue to engage in the development and promotion of Armwrestling and would replicate the B.A Challenge in other regions.

According to the organisers, awesome prizes, ranging from cash to products from sponsors would be available for grabs by winners.

