Cape Coast, June 11, GNA - Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs maintained their unbeaten run at home, when they beat Bechem United 1-0 in the 18th week Ghana Premier League (GPL) match played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Friday.

Even though Bechem United lost the match, they put up a good performance as they matched Dwarfs boot-for-boot throughout the 90th minutes.

After a goalless first half, Dwarfs took control of the game in the second half and following a combination initiated through the midfield, Steven Bentsil scored the match winner in the 48th minute.

Undaunted by the lead, Bechem United made several efforts to equalise but try as they did, they could not find the net.

