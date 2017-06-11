Cape Coast, June 11,
Cape Coast, June 11,
GNA - Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs maintained their unbeaten run at
home, when they beat Bechem United 1-0 in the 18th week Ghana
Premier League (GPL) match played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Friday.
Even though Bechem
United lost the match, they put up a good performance as they matched Dwarfs boot-for-boot
throughout the 90th minutes.
After a goalless first
half, Dwarfs took control of the game in the second half and following a
combination initiated through the midfield, Steven Bentsil scored the match
winner in the 48th minute.
Undaunted by the lead,
Bechem United made several efforts to equalise but try as they did, they could
not find the net.