Kumasi, April 20, GNA - Dr. Kwame Kyei, Executive Board Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko S/C, has entreated the teeming supporters of the club, to remain calm as management work assiduously to reverse the dwindling fortunes of the club.

“We have promised to be loyal to the cause of Kotoko, until our set targets are achieved”, he noted.

The Porcupine Warriors, he noted, had the potential to rediscover their once fearsome form given good planning, team building and tenacity of purpose.

Dr. Kyei, who was reacting to concerns of the supporters in an interaction in Kumasi, indicated that they were justified in their persistent calls for changes within the club, particularly the playing body.

This was against the backdrop of Kotoko’s sterling performance over the years, winning the CAF Champions League twice with about 23 premier league titles.

There is growing uneasiness and anxiety amongst the teeming supporters concerning the fate of the club as the team struggles to win its matches in this year’s Ghana Premier League.

With eight matches played so far, Kotoko are on 11 points and occupying the seventh position on the log.

A section of the supporters, in the face of this development and the unending dismal performance by the players, have called for massive shake-up to inject sanity in the club.

They are demanding an overhaul of the team as a matter of urgency, suggesting to the management to strive to recruit younger and dedicated players who would be more committed to the cause of the club.

Dr. Kyei was hopeful that with the vibrant measures being put in place by management, things would soon improve to bring the smiles back to the faces of the club.

