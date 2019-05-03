news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA

Tamale, May 03, GNA - Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday cut sod for the commencement of the construction of Six Garrison Sports Centre for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in Tamale.

The centre is aimed at helping to maintain sound minds, health discipline and the welfare of personnel of GAF.

The project, which is expected to be completed in 13 months, consists of four main sections, which include a stadium, a gymnasium, an outdoor court/pitch and external facilities/gardens.

The project, being supported by funds from the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to the tune of GH¢15 million, would among other things enhance sporting attributes of units within the six Garrison and promotes good esprit-de-corps among the units to enable them carry out their mandate of providing peace and security in the north and the country as a whole.

It would not be used by only the military but the entire Tamale and its surrounding areas to enhance and deepen military-civilian relationship.

Dr Bawumia said the project was in fulfilment of the promise made by the President Akufo-Addo at the graduation ceremony of some officers at the Ghana Military Academy at Teshe in October, last year, to support the Military.

He said the project, which was the first to be started in the country, was in line with government’s strategies to transform the Military to a world class security institution with modern infrastructure, including accommodation, health and training facilities.

He said government had executed a number of projects such as the Barracks Regeneration

project phase one, which was about 90 per cent complete, the Defense Health Initiative comprising 500 bed Military Hospital in the Ashanti Region, which was 70% complete among others.

Dr Bawumia assured of government's commitment to developing the Tamale Metropolis into a major tourism and commercial area adding government, in June this year, would be back in Tamale to cut sod for a first class airport terminal to be built at the Tamale Airport.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence said the edifice would be furnished with the state-of-the-art equipment to help enhance a healthy lifestyle for the people of the Northern Region as well as offer a lot of job opportunities for the many young people as part of the government's vision of creating jobs.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister pledged the support of the Regional Coordinating Council to ensure that the project was completed as scheduled.

Gukpe Naa Abdulai Alhassan, Paramount Chief of Tamale commended government for its efforts in maintaining peace in Dagbon as well as supporting in the successful enskinment of the Overlord of Dagbon.

GNA