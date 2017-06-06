Berlin, June 6, (GNA/dpa) - Borussia Dortmund has appointed Dutchman Peter Bosz as coach to succeed Thomas Tuchel. Bosz, 53, leaves after one season at Europa League finalists Ajax on a two-year contract, the Bundesliga club said Tuesday. "Borussia Dortmund are one of the biggest clubs in Europe," Bosz told an introductory press conference. "It is a big honour to coach this club." German media

German media reports said Dortmund has agreed to pay a fee to Ajax, where Bosz was under contract until 2019.

He is reportedly bringing his assistant coach at Ajax, Hendrie Kruezen, a former Dutch international.

Bosz had a short spell as a player in the Bundesliga at Hansa Rostock in 1998 before beginning a coaching career at a number of Dutch clubs.

He was in charge of Vitesse Arnheim between 2013 and 2016 and spent six months at Maccabi Tel Aviv before joining Ajax and it is with the Amsterdam club that he may have impressed the Dortmund management.

"Fresh, offensive football, attractive with strong pressing - that, in a good balance, makes up his game," sport director Michael Zorc said.

Under Bosz's leadership Ajax chased hard for the Dutch championship and lost to Manchester United in the Europa League final with a young, dynamic side.

And with Dortmund's squad containing young talents like Ousmane Demble, Christian Pulisic and Alexander Isak, developing potential is likely to be as much a part of Bosz's job description as competing with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

"You only get to know the players really properly when you coach them," Bosz said. "Then we really get started."

Tuchel won the German Cup and finished third in the Bundesliga with Dortmund last season for direct qualification for the Champions League.

However, after differences with the club management, he left his post last Tuesday.

"Michael Zorc and I had a good feeling from the beginning with Peter Bosz," club chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said. "We're very happy."

Bosz said he spoke with Watzke and Zorc for more than three hours and was "convinced" the trio could work well together.

GNA