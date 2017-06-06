Dusseldorf, June 6, (GNA/dpa) - Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac is to join Arsenal on a five-year deal, the Bundesliga club said Tuesday. The move on a free transfer had been widely expected after the 23-year-old Bosnian international decided against extending his contract at Schalke. Kolasinac is the latest player to leave Schalke following Dennis Aogo, Holger Badstuber, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, P

Dusseldorf, June 6, (GNA/dpa) - Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac is to join Arsenal on a five-year deal, the Bundesliga club said Tuesday.

The move on a free transfer had been widely expected after the 23-year-old Bosnian international decided against extending his contract at Schalke.

Kolasinac is the latest player to leave Schalke following Dennis Aogo, Holger Badstuber, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Phil Neumann, Sascha Riether and Timon Wellenreuther.

"It hurts me to leave Gelsenkirchen, but Arsenal and Arsene Wenger give me the big chance," Kolasinac said in an open letter to Schalke fans.

Kolasinac came through Schalke's youth ranks after joining from Stuttgart and played 123 games in league, cup and Europe for the senior side.

GNA