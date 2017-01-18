By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA Accra, Jan. 18, GNA - Staff and Clients of Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) Ghana Limited, together with other corporate institutions, participated in a football gala aimed at creating a congenial and relaxed atmosphere, after overcoming another year of economic challenges. Despite the challenges the economy faced coupled, with a hard fought national election, which came o

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA - Staff and Clients of Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) Ghana Limited, together with other corporate institutions, participated in a football gala aimed at creating a congenial and relaxed atmosphere, after overcoming another year of economic challenges.

Despite the challenges the economy faced coupled, with a hard fought national election, which came off successfully, CWG fulfilled its promise of using the football pitch to know its clients better.

The four participating teams included, CWG Ghana, National Accreditation Board (NAB), accounting and auditing firms, PwC and E&Y.

After the first round of the seven aside games, CWG and PwC qualified for the finals with PwC walking away with the trophy.

Regardless of the results after the games, all the teams used the opportunity and atmosphere created to bond and to know each other better outside the corporate environment and pledged to do more of it.

Mrs Harriet Artey, CWG Ghana Country Manager explained that the event was organised to bring some clients of CWG together to celebrate the end of year with them.

“It is a show of appreciation for the business they have given us. For the great relationships, we have had with them to date and also to ‘let our hair down’ so to speak, through exercise and fun games since we have been working very hard all year round,” she said.

"The company also used the opportunity to build on these business relationships and encouraged staff camaraderie outside the formal setting," she added.

She said the event was aimed at bridging the relaxation gap in their corporate world with sports, as it's been all work and no play throughout the year, thus creating an opportunity to ‘de-stress’ from a hectic but successful business year, whilst jointly looking forward to an even more successful new year.

She added that CWG Ghana plans to expand the scope of the event to attract more clients, and additional games such as table tennis, arm wrestling, scrabble, volley ball, basketball and many more would be included in subsequent competitions.

GNA