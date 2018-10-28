Accra, Oct 27, GNA - The Cphemu multipurpose park at Community Seven in Tema was the centre of attraction, when Creator School Baseball team from Tema, locked horns with their opponents from Celestial School Complex, Ashaiman in the finals of the Tema Youth Baseball tournament. Creator School won seven runs to five to crown the day. The game originally scheduled to travel over a five innings of

Accra, Oct 27, GNA - The Cphemu multipurpose park at Community Seven in Tema was the centre of attraction, when Creator School Baseball team from Tema, locked horns with their opponents from Celestial School Complex, Ashaiman in the finals of the Tema Youth Baseball tournament.



Creator School won seven runs to five to crown the day.

The game originally scheduled to travel over a five innings of playing time, eventually lasted for seven innings making it the most intensed game, ever played by two teams in Tema.

The titanic clash was the second time the two schools from Tema and Ashaiman. Municipalities have met this year with Creator emerging victor in both games.

St. Paul Methodist School Baseball team managed to snatch the bronze medal from Top Royals Community Baseball team after defeating them by eight runs to four after three innings of the played.

Earlier on during the qualifying stage, Team Creator beat St Paul by five runs to four with Celestial walking passed Royals by four runs to three.

Royals lost again by 6 runs to 4 to Creator whiles Celestial massacring St Paul by 13 runs to two to book a ticket to meet Creator in the finals.

Although Team Royals and Team Celestial won each game at the end of the second round, Celestial had superior runs difference of 10 runs over that of Royals.

Prince Arthur from Royals received the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy of the tournament with Solomon Ackah from Creator taking home the Best Hitting (BH) trophy and Desmond Duodu from St Paul had a fresh baseball glove for emerging as the Best Pitcher (BP) of the day.

Each team received 15 gold, silver and bronze medals in addition to the first and second placed trophies.

Nine other impressive players during the tournament from the 4 participating teams were also awarded with jerseys and other consolation prizes after which 25 outstanding players were also selected to make up the core team and play for TYB in future competitions.

Creator Schools from Tema, St Paul Methodist School from Tema, Top Royals Baseball team from Tema and Celestial School Complex from Ashaiman were the teams which participated in the competition.

According to Mr. Victor A. Buxton, member of TYB, the aim of the competition was to create awareness in schools and the communities about the game and also get more children involve.

The event was part of efforts to sustain the interest and desire of children in the game whiles promoting and spreading it in the communities, private and public educational institutions in the Metropolis” Buxton said.

