Accra, Jan 12, GNA - The most decorated team in the African Cup of Nations, The Pharaohs of Egypt hope to rekindle their glory days at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The seven times AFCON Champions returns to the competition, after seven years of absence with a rejuvenated squad, led by a very experienced Argentine coach, Hector Cuper. The Egyptian Football Federation on 2nd March 2015, announced Hector Cuper as the head coach of the Pharaohs having parted ways with Shawky Gharieb in 2014.

Cuper was born on Nov, 16 1955 in Santa Fe, Argentina and started his career as a footballer with Ferro Carril Oeste in 1976, but after a season, he signed for Independiente Rivadavi in 1977 and returned to Ferro just a year after. The former Centre back ended his not so successful career as a footballer with Huracan where he played for 4years.

A year after his retirement in 1992 he became the head coach of the Huracan side for three seasons and moved to Lanus for another two years. He caught the eyes of Spanish side Mallorca in 1997 and in the very first season with the Palma based side, he won a silver medal in the Copa Del Rey after losing to Barcelona in the grand finale. The Argentine moved to Valencia where he led the Oranges to the UEFA Champions league in 2001. He joined Serie A side International Milan. After his time at Milan, he has coached 8 other teams in the space of 10years.

Cuper 61, might have enjoyed some success as a club coach, but his time as a national team manager for Georgia, had nothing good to talk about. He won just a single game for the Georgians after 16 matches. In 2015, he was appointed as the head coach of Egyptian national team.

The former Argentine defender, has got no experience in the Africa Cup of Nations likewise 19 of the 23 players selected to represent the Egyptians in Gabon 2017 including Captain Mohammed Salah. Political Instability of Egypt had so much impact on their football and their absence from the last 3 editions of the tournament is an evidence of it.

Hector Cuper's short era with the Pharaoh’s has obviously rekindled the interest of the Egyptians, He has brought back the hope for yet another Afcon success, having won about 80% of his first 17 matches with the Pharaohs.

The experienced coach and the new generation of players seek to emulate the likes of Mohammed Aboutrika, Ahmed Hassan, Wael Gomaa and many others to bring back a passion that would eradicate the bad memories of violence and economic crisis in the last couple of years.

Hector Cupers technical abilities will come to bare as Egypt plays the Eagles of Mali in their opening game of Group D on 17th January, 2017 after Ghana has played Uganda.

