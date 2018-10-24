Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Lightweight boxer Richard Commey, has once again improved upon his ranking with the World Boxing Council (WBC), after moving to the second spot in the October ranking. Commey, before October was ranked 3rd, but has moved to the number two spot behind, Luke Campbel who is the number one contender. With this development, Commey's chances of taking a shot at the world title ha

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Lightweight boxer Richard Commey, has once again improved upon his ranking with the World Boxing Council (WBC), after moving to the second spot in the October ranking.



Commey, before October was ranked 3rd, but has moved to the number two spot behind, Luke Campbel who is the number one contender.

With this development, Commey's chances of taking a shot at the world title has become brighter.

Earlier, the Ghanaian was presented with an opportunity to fight Mikey Garcia, with two world titles – the WBC and IBF Lightweight belts at stake.

Commey, last fought Yardley Cruz, which he won in round two.

He remains one of the world title prospects for the nation after an initial attempt against Robert Easter Jr.

Below is the list WBC’s top 15 rated lightweight boxers in the world;

1 .- Luke Campbell (GB)

2 .- Richard Commey (Ghana)

3 .- Zaur Abdullaev (Russia) SILVER

4 .- Javier Fortuna (Dom. R.)

5 .- Yvan Mendy (France)

6 .- Edis Tatli (Kosovo/Finland)

7 .- Anthony Crolla (GB)

8 .- Masayoshi Nakatani (Japan) OPBF

9 .- Antonio Lozada Jr. (Mexico)

10 .- Lewis Ritson (GB) BBB C * CBP/P

11 .- Ray Beltran (Mexico)

12 .- Devin Haney (US) * CBP/P

13 .- Francisco Rojo (Mexico)

14 .- Marcos Villasana Jr. (Mexico)

15 .- Emiliano Marsili (Italy)

GNA