Accra, April. 7, GNA - Hundreds of people including former President Jerry John Rawlings, the Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah and the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie converged at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Friday to pay their last respect to the late Coach Sam Arday.

Coach Arday, nicknamed the “multi-system”, passed away on Sunday, February 12 after a short illness. He was 71.

Until his demise, Coach Arday was the Technical Director of West African Football Academy (WAFA), which has produced national stars such as Dominic Adiyiah, Harrison Afful, Jordan Opoku, Nana Akwasi Asare and Philemon McCarthy among others.

He was the first coach to guide an Africa team to an Olympic medal in football, winning bronze with Ghana’s U-23 team at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain. The Ghana Olympic team also reached the quarters of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, USA, under his watch.

He also coached the Black Stars on two occasions - from 1996 to 1997 and again in 2004. Also spotted among the mourners were some key political figures, current and former footballers, coaches, WAFA players and officials.

The casket containing the mortal remains of the great coach at the funeral grounds was draped in the colours of WAFA, with most the tributes acknowledging the wonderful roles he played as a football coach.

Wreaths were laid by the family, children and the Ghana Hockey Association, among others after the burial at the Osu cemetery.

