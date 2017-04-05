By Shadrack Sam, GNA Accra, April 5, GNA - The president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr. Kwabena Yeboah has said that the newly appointed coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah would face enormous pressure to succeed due to the current form of the team. The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday approved the report of the six-member committe

By Shadrack Sam, GNA

Accra, April 5, GNA - The president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr. Kwabena Yeboah has said that the newly appointed coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah would face enormous pressure to succeed due to the current form of the team.



The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday approved the report of the six-member committee mandated to search for a coach for the senior national team, which saw the return of the former coach.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Yeboah said the current situation of the senior team concerning their world cup qualification and the fact some of the players are aging will make it difficult for the new coach.

“The fans are also not happy with the team’s performances of late and the fact that people are waiting to see whether he would succeed or not will put him under enormous pressure”

He said Ghanaians had not been fair to local coaches and for some strange reasons had verbally attacked the indigenous coaches.

"Over the years we have lambasted all indigenous coaches to the extent that we now don’t believe in our local coaches’ abilities to deliver or even handle the Black Stars.

I believe that, aside Kwesi Appiah, there are a number of indigenous coaches who can handle the black stars."

Mr Yeboah said Ghanaians should give the coach the needed support if they want him to succeed since the failure of the coach would mean a failure for the whole country.

Appiah has been handed a two-year contract and will start his duties on 1st May, 2017.

Coach Kwesi Appiah will also take full charge of the Local Black Stars.

GNA