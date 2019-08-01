news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has cut sod for the construction of state of the art astroturf at the Apenkwa Community Park in Accra.

The astroturf which would cost Ghc 1.3 million is sponsored by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation and will be built by BLAG Ghana Limited.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony, the National Chief Imam in his address read by Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, was grateful to GNPC for supporting the project, which would help improve livelihood of the residents.

He urged residents to properly maintain the facility when completed to help preserve it for the future generations.

Mr. Patrick Yaw Boamah, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Constituency, praised the Chief Imam for spearheading the initiative to build the facility which would also serve the purpose of social gatherings as well as football playing ground.

''We shall institute a good management plan to help preserve the pitch so that it would last long for future generations as well as developing the talents in the community,'' he added.

Dr. Dominic Kwesi Eduah, Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, stated the vision of the foundation in impacting lives on Ghanaians through education, environmental projects as well as the provision of social amenities among others.

''Our outfit remains poised in impacting the lives of Ghanaians as well as the developing talents. So in doing that we have to provide facilities to facilitate their development process,'' he said.

The 100 by 60 astroturf is expected to be completed in four months which would also include fencing and lightening of the playing field.

GNA