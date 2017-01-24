William D. Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Gabon, courtesy, uniBank Ghana Limited and Asky AirlinesPort-Gentil, Jan 23, GNA – Chelsea Football Club in the United Kingdom, will bear the cost of treatment for Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahman who got injured in the first game of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Uganda, in Gabon. Rahman, is a player of the English side and was

Port-Gentil, Jan 23, GNA – Chelsea Football Club in the United Kingdom, will bear the cost of treatment for Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahman who got injured in the first game of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Uganda, in Gabon.

Rahman, is a player of the English side and was flown to the United Kingdom last week, after the injury for further treatment.

The defender twisted his ankle in the game against Uganda and this resulted in meniscus tear and a partial rapture of the anterior cruciate ligament according to Dr. Adams Baba, head of the medical team of the Black Stars.

Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), told the GNA Sports that, the cost of the treatment would be taken care of by the English club.

Rahman was transferred from German side Augsburg to Chelsea for 21 million pounds, but was loaned to another German side Schalke 04, after he failed to impress at the English club.

Mr. Nyantakyi said, though the player was on national assignment when the injury occurred, he will still be taken care of by his club side.

He however noted that, though the defender was insured by Gemini Life Insurance Company for the competition, the law forbids him to benefit from two insurance companies.

Mr. Nyantakyi revealed that, there could be a contribution from the Ghanaian company for the treatment, if a demand was made.

The GFA president added that, Michael Essien and Andre Ayew were once treated by Chelsea and West Ham United respectively, without any demand from Ghana or the local insurance companies.

Asked what the GFA will do to assist the player, Mr. Nyantakyi said, they have discussed it extensively and explored various options but yet to settle on what to do adding that they would soon reveal a package for the player.

