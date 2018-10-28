By Simon Asare, GNA Accra, Oct. 28, GNA - The Charlie company, won this year's Inter-Company novices boxing competition, as part of the Basic Infantry training Course (BITC) for the first batch of the 2018 army recruits. The three-day competition held in Shai Hills, saw the Charlie Company topple their counterparts with a whopping 116 points, as Bravo Company emerged 1st runner up with 84 points

The three-day competition held in Shai Hills, saw the Charlie Company topple their counterparts with a whopping 116 points, as Bravo Company emerged 1st runner up with 84 points while Alpha company managed 80 points.

All 399 recruits were engaged in series of bouts in the Lightweight, Middleweight, Heavyweight divisions and displayed pure class and exciting pound for pound boxing.

Laryea Thompson of Charlie Company emerged the best male boxer, while Otute Princella of Bravo Company was adjudged the best female boxer.

Boateng Gideon also of Charlie Company was adjudged the gallant loser as he demonstrated determination fortitude despite losing his bout.

Colonel Albert Asiamah, who was the guest of honour, told the recruits that the boxing competition and many others, was towards turning them into quality soldiers for the Ghana Army.

"You have been told and reminded time and again that all lessons taught in the school have a specific purpose and they all compliment one another.

"You would bear with me that most of the lessons you learnt in tactics have all been displayed in the boxing ring today," he stated.

He added, "for us soldiers, our prime objective of training in boxing and unarmed combat is to equip us with the use of fistic for self defence."

Baby Jet Promotions and Gyan Investments made donations after the competition to the BITC and it includes boxing gloves, protective gear and hand wraps, to help boost the promotion of the sport.

