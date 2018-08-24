Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - Champion Dishes, one of the leading Ghanaian Restaurants, has been appointed as the official meal provider for the teams and officials, who would be participating in the Baby Jet Promotions Invitational Football Tournament, at the Accra Academy Park from August 27, 2018 to September 3, 2018. Mr. Emmanuel Quaye, General Manager of Champion Dishes, said, he was happy to be a

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - Champion Dishes, one of the leading Ghanaian Restaurants, has been appointed as the official meal provider for the teams and officials, who would be participating in the Baby Jet Promotions Invitational Football Tournament, at the Accra

Academy Park from August 27, 2018 to September 3, 2018.

Mr. Emmanuel Quaye, General Manager of Champion Dishes, said, he was happy to be associated with the tournament, which would be used to unearth talents for the nation.

He said, nutritious food was very important in the development of a top class sportsman, hence the decision to support the organisers and the young players.

He noted that the international stature of the event has made him appreciate the organisers and was hopeful, they would live up to expectation.

Mr. Samuel Anim Addo, CEO of Baby Jet Promotions, said, though many youth teams were interested in the event, they had to limit participation since it was an invitational event.

He said the event would be an annual event, that would give other players, clubs and countries the opportunity to showcasing their skills and talent.

Gyan's promotional outfit announced the Under-16 tournament for football academies in Africa and the best players would be offered packages including training with top European clubs.

The invitational tournament would feature clubs from Ghana, Ivory Coast, Togo and Nigeria.

GNA