Accra, May 20, GNA – Mr. Kofi Addo Agyekum, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kofikrom Pharmacy, has expressed appreciation to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), for honouring him and his company at the just ended 44th MTN SWAG Awards night.



A statement from the management of the company, said they were grateful to SWAG for recognising their contribution towards the development of sports in the country.

It said, “as a growing business, we decided to adopt and grow with the supposed least financed sports and this award would motivate and inspire us to do more for the growth of sports in the country and we admonish other corporate institutions to emulate our model by at least adopting one sporting federation and give them the needed support.”

The 44th MTN SWAG Awards Night awarded deserving sports men and women as well as corporate bodies and individuals who have supported the development of sports in the year under review.

Mr. Kofi Addo-Agyemkum and Kofikrom Pharmacy have over the years been very supportive to the growth and development of sports in the country especially the least financed sports.

Through their K-Balm ointment and T-20 medicine, they have supported federations like Armwrestling, Weightlifting and the recently held Asante Akyem Marathon.

The citation presented to Kofikrom Pharmacy by SWAG read, “In a country where minority sports struggle to get funding, Kofikrom Pharmacy you have bucked the trend.

You have invested in the development and promotion of armwrestling since 2016 and singularly sponsoring Ghana’s participation in the 2018 World Armwrestling Championship.

For your remarkable contribution to the growth of armwrestling in Ghana, SWAG confers on you Kofikrom Pharmacy this special award”.

In a related development, Mr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum won Most Promising Entrepreneur Award at the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Awards organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

