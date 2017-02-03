



Franceville, Gabon, Feb 2, GNA - The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, ended Ghana’s campaign in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon with a 2-0 victory for the Black Stars in the semi finals of the competition, at the Franceville Stadium.



Cameroon, the less favoured team in the competition, repeated a similar feat over Ghana in 2008, when they beat the Stars by a lone in at the same stage of the competition in Ghana.

Ghana’s dream of ending the 34 year old draught ended on a rather sad note as the Cameroonians proved to be a better organized side.



The Cameroonians demonstrated tactical superiority over Ghana with the two goals, though the first half saw a balanced game from both sides.



With so much at stake at the beginning of the game, it was the Cameroonians who nearly took the lead in the first half, when Zouda Jacque’s goal bound shot was scooped out by Afful Harrison, in the 8th minute, whilst Razak Braimah managed to save another shot from Zouda again in the 11th minute.



Ghana’s best opportunity came in the 28th minute, Christian Atsu, who set up Jordan with a through pass, but his shot missed target narrowly.



The game was then limited to midfield battle, as each side struggled to win possession and score, ending the half on a barren note.



The Black Stars began the second half on a more aggressive note and raided the Cameroonian area on several occasions, but failed to convert chances that came their way.



A 60th minute free-kick from Mubarak Wakaso was well saved by keeper Joseph Ondoa Ebogo to deny the Stars the lead, paving way for the continuation of an end to end action.



But Cameroon utilized one of such raids, when a well delivered free-kick created melee in the Stars defence and this gifted Michael Ndageju an opportunity to direct it into the roof of the net for the opener.



After the goal, head coach Avram Grant, introduced lead striker Asamoah Gyan into the game and withdrew Afriyie Acquah, whilst Agyemang Badu was sent in for Thomas Partey, but did not did not have any impact on the team.



Cameroon resorted to delay tactics to protect the goal and occasionally deployed a counter-attack approach, which benefitted them in the 90th minute, when Aboubacar Vincent took on the Ghanaian defence and set up Bassogog Christian to score the second goal.



Ghana will now take on Burkina Faso in the third place game at the Port-Gentil Stadium on Saturday.

Line Up:

Ghana: Razak Brimah, Harrison Afful, Frank Acheampong, John Boye, Daniel Amartey, Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah/Asamoah Gyan, Thomas Partey/Agyemang Badu, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu.

Cameroon: Joseph Ondoa, Adolf Kamang, Micheal Ndageju, Ambroise Oyongo, Benjamin Moukandjo, Zouda Jacques, Christian Bassogog, Sebastian Siani, Arnauld Sutchuin/Georges Mandjeck, Robert Tambe/Vincent Aboubacar, Suiri Fai.

GNA

