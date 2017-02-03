Friday 3rd February, 2017
Cameroon end Ghana's championship dream at AFCON
|Wed 14-09-16
|Ashgolg
|5 - 3
|Asante Kotoko
|WAFA
|1 - 0
|Berekum Chelsea
|B. United
|1 - 1
|Dreams
|All Stars
|2 - 1
|Aduana Stars
|I. Allies
|1 - 0
|Liberty Prof.
|Hearts
|1 - 0
|Medeama
|Dwarfs
|5 - 1
|New Edubiase
|T. City
|2 - 0
|Sekondi Hasaacas
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|D
|P
|Wa All Stars
|29
|15
|6
|8
|31
|19
|12
|51
|Aduana Stars
|29
|14
|6
|9
|41
|23
|18
|48
|Medeama
|29
|13
|6
|10
|31
|28
|3
|45
|Hearts of Oak
|29
|11
|12
|6
|28
|25
|3
|45
|Asante Kotoko
|29
|11
|10
|8
|31
|28
|3
|43
|WAFA
|29
|11
|9
|9
|30
|20
|10
|42
|Bechem United
|29
|12
|6
|11
|30
|31
|-1
|42
|Dreams F.C.
|29
|11
|7
|11
|30
|32
|-2
|40
|AshantiGold
|29
|8
|15
|6
|29
|28
|1
|39
|Inter Allies
|29
|9
|10
|10
|33
|30
|3
|37
|Ebusua Dwarfs
|29
|10
|7
|12
|29
|31
|-2
|37
|Techiman City
|29
|10
|7
|12
|30
|35
|-5
|37
|Berekum Chelsea
|29
|11
|4
|14
|22
|27
|-5
|37
|Liberty Professionals
|29
|9
|8
|12
|30
|29
|1
|35
|Hasaacas
|29
|9
|6
|14
|29
|43
|-14
|33
|New Edubiase
|29
|5
|7
|17
|17
|42
|-25
|19