Kumasi, Jan 25, GNA – Mr. Anthony Adusei, a Technical Instructor of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has applauded the high standard of competition at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

“Most African countries have improved their game tremendously, especially the technical department, making it difficult to write any team off in this year’s competition”, he told the GNA Sports in an interview in Kumasi.

In spite of the poor nature of the pitches, he noted that, the teams had not disappointed.

He expressed confidence that the remaining knock-out matches would live up to expectation.

Ghana, Senegal, DR Congo, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Cameroon are among countries which have so far qualified for the quarter-finals of the AFCON.

Cote d’Ivoire, the defending champions had shockingly been kicked out of the competition, failing to make it beyond the group stage.

Mr. Adusei, who was an assistant Coach of the Ghana Black Stars squad that won silver at the 1992 AFCON, praised Senegal for the resilience and their all-attacking game, and tipped them to go far in the competition.

He encouraged the various football associations to substantially invest in the development of football infrastructure - to improve the pitches and training grounds.

They needed to also build more football academies and to facilitate training programmes for local coaches, he added.

That, he said, was the way forward to develop African soccer.

