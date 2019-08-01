news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, August 1, GNA - Charles Kwablan Akunnor, the former head coach of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, on Thursday handed over properties in his custody to the club's management in Kumasi.

Akunnor, who coached the club between October 2018 and July 2019 turned down an offer to be the Technical Director of the club, instead of the head coach.

The properties that he handed over includes, the official car presented to him by the club, the keys to his apartment in Kumasi (Asokwa)as well as his report.

The 45-year-old, during his time with the Kotoko, guided the team to their first Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) confederation cup group stages after 10 years.

He also qualified the team to this year's CAF champions league by winning the maiden Normalisation Committee special competition Tier One, having reached the semi-finals of the Tier Two.

However, Kotoko in early July, appointed former Ashanti Gold coach, Kjetil Zachariason as replacement of CK Akunnor

