news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - Lawrence Carl Lokko, former coach of Richard Commey, the current International Boxing Federation (IBF) world champion, has said, the Bronx Gym at James Town in Accra, is destined to produce more champions for Ghana in the near future.



Commey, was a product of Bronx Boxing Gym under the tutelage of coach Lokko, before he switched camp last year.

Coach Carl Lokko in an interview with the media said, the gym which was founded in 2004, had been through difficult times, catering and encouraging boxers to train to become future champions for Ghana and Africa.

According to coach Lokko, his gym was noted for high level of discipline and commitment adding that, his awards have been given the best of training in and out of the ring.

Coach Lokko, who is Deputy Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) said, boxing was business and sport that needs a lot of investment and support of all kinds adding that, boxers need good nutritious meals, good physical condition, good environment to sleep, good education, good management, skill and talent to develop well.

“I am very proud of himself and what God has done for him, as one of the producers of Ghana’s world boxing champions,” he added.

“I have never regretted anything in life, because that is how the Almighty has programmed the world and I believe another world champion would emerge from the Bronx Gym,” he said.

GNA