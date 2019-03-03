news, story, article

Tema, March 3, GNA - Nana Kobina Nketsiah V, Omanhene of Essikado (British Sekondi), Life chief patron, Sekondi Eleven Wise football club, says the club`s nine member 100 year anniversary planning committee, should go beyond the celebration and ensure that the club rejoins Ghana`s elite soccer division.



Inaugurating the committee that has Ambassador Joseph C Ackon, as chairman, Nana Nketsiah brought to the fore the significance and importance of unity in any enterprise.

According to a statement issued by Mr Victor Markin, Member/Secretary to the Planning Committee, the Life Patron mentioned some of the club's achievements, history and highlights, since it's formation on 9 /4 /1919 and appealed for cool heads among the management, technical team, players and supporters, anytime the club seemed to be under performing.

Brainstorming, peaceful engagements, and allowing for broader passionate discussion across board will ensure lasting solutions to problems, he said.

He charged the Committee, which also had a three year mandate, to progressively ensure that Sekondi Eleven Wise club returned to Ghana's premiership competition within the three year period of its stewardship.

Again, the committee should help in the restructuring of the club, rebrand it to make it more attractive to investors, old and new supporters, scout for talents in the junior and senior high schools, establish all the age group teams in Ghana such as under 15, 17, 19, 21.

This, Nana Kobina Nketsiah V said, should be vigorously pursued to serve as the resource base for the club, publication of the clubs history, assemble every piece of information available towards the setting up of a very reliable data base for the club.

GNA