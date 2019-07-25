news, story, article

Atimpoku (E/R), July 25, GNA – Home team, Bridge Spikers from Atimpoku defeated Kpong Young Stars by three sets to nil in a week nine fixture of the Akro-Ako Eastern Regional Volleyball league played at the Atimpoku Bridge Court.

The team from Ghana’s premier bridge home , Adomi, won 25 to 21, 25 to 21 and 25 to 17 in the first, second and third sets respectively to win the day.

The other match involving, A.S Spikers from Asutsuare and Spartans Volleyball Club from Odumase ended 3 sets to 1 in favour of A.S Spikers.

The first set was won by the team from Asutsuare by 25 to 9 and they went on to win the second set by 25 to 15.

Spartans Volleyball Club then won the third set by 25 to 23, however luck was not on their side as A.S Spikers came back strongly to win the fourth set 25 to 17.

The only match in the female division, saw Atimpoku ladies beat the ladies from Atimpoku 3-0.

They won by 25-16, 25 - 16 and 25- 13 in the first, second and third sets respectively to carry the day.

This weekend, all roads lead to Donklorkrom, the district capital of the Afram Plains North, where home team Court Winners will try to show their dominance once again in an epic match with Unity Club from Koforidua.

St Gabriel Volleyball Club from Konongo would battle Power Hands Attackers from Obomeng and in the ladies category, the ladies from Donkorkrom will lock horns with their counterparts from Koforidua.

