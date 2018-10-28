Accra, Oct. 29, GNA - Mr. Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, has described the ongoing "Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League" as a laudable concept that will serve as preparatory grounds to discover more talents for the nation. Mr. Okudzeto said, the league would also serve as enough preparatory grounds to select boxers to represent Ghana at the Olympic Games and the African Games i

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA - Mr. Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, has described the ongoing "Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League" as a laudable concept that will serve as preparatory grounds to discover more talents for the nation.



Mr. Okudzeto said, the league would also serve as enough preparatory grounds to select boxers to represent Ghana at the Olympic Games and the African Games in future.

The Deputy Minister who opened the second week of the league at the Bukom Boxing Arena over the weekend, with a flag hoisting ceremony said, boxing remains the number one sport in Ghana, adding that he admires the passion with which the people of Accra placed on the sport.

He called on fans to protect sports facilities, which were not many in the country, adding that they were trying to leave a legacy by constructing more sports facilities across the country.

He commended the juvenile boxers and their coaches as well as the amateur and professional boxers for their performance on the day.

"In fact all boxers showed promise at Bukom Fist of Fury League, even losers were not disgraced," he added.

There were 16 amateur bouts after the juveniles have performed. Members of the Black Bombers representing their clubs had to rely on experience and ring generalship to defeat some budding rising stars.

