Accra, April 7, GNA - Blue Team scored 279 points to win this year’s North Legon Little Campus Sports Day held at the School’s Premises on Thursday. Red Team took the second position with 250 points, Green placed third with 95 points whiles Yellow came fourth with 83 points. The students competed in Long Distance, 70 meters Dash, Sack Race, Lime and Spoon, Shot Put, Musical Chairs as well as

Dr H.A. Holdbrook-Smith, an Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, commended the school for introducing the Sports Day into its Curricula.

He urged them to take active interest in sports to stay healthy at all times and refrain from drug abuse.

Mr Douglas Djarbeng, Chief Executive Officer of the school said the Sports Day was aimed at socializing with parents as well as helping the students to develop their talents.

He said last year, the students competed in only the 50 metre-race and this year, 70-metres and hopes to increase it to 100-metres next year.

Mr Djarbeng expressed the hope that the students would take athletics seriously so that they develop their talents well.

GNA