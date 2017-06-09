By Edward Gyasi Accra,June 9, GNA - The Black Stars of Ghana would pay a courtesy call to the Manhyia Palace to meet the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Friday. The Management and the Muslims in the team would first visit the Kumasi Central Mosque for Friday Jumuah Prayers before joining the entire team to the Manhyia Palace. The team would later visit the Kumasi Orphanage to make some dona

Accra,June 9, GNA - The Black Stars of Ghana would pay a courtesy call to the Manhyia Palace to meet the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Friday.

The Management and the Muslims in the team would first visit the Kumasi Central Mosque for Friday Jumuah Prayers before joining the entire team to the Manhyia Palace.

The team would later visit the Kumasi Orphanage to make some donations to the children before commencing training at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.

The Blackstars have been camped for the past week to prepare for their first African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday afternoon.

