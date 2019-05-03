news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, May 3, GNA – The senior national team, the Black Stars would begin non-residential camping from Monday, May 27, ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), to be staged in Egypt.

Information pieced together by the GNA Sports indicates that, the non-residential camping would end in the early parts of June, to pave way for intensive camping outside Ghana.

Coach Akwasi Appiah and his charges are expected to pitch camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to fine tune their preparations for the competition.

Ahead of the competition, Ghana is scheduled to play three African countries in a friendly encounter, to assess the team as the four times AFCON champions chase a fifth title.

The Black Stars will be based in Ismailia, where they would play two matches and move to Suez for their final group game.

Ghana is paired with defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F for the three-week tourney.

