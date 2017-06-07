By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA Accra, June 7, GNA - The Black Stars Team B won 2-1 over the Scorpions of Gambia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday. The second friendly for Ghanaian side forms part of preparations for the senior national team made up of locally based stars ahead of the African Natons Championship (CHAN) 2018 qualifier, and the West Africa Football U

Accra, June 7, GNA - The Black Stars Team B won 2-1 over the Scorpions of Gambia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The second friendly for Ghanaian side forms part of preparations for the senior national team made up of locally based stars ahead of the African Natons Championship (CHAN) 2018 qualifier, and the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) tournament to be held in Ghana later this year.

Under hot weather conditions for mid morning encounter, the game barely lived up to expectations.

A boring first half ended up in a goalless draw as each of the sides struggled to create chances.

With both technical heads varying their tactics and bringing on fresh limbs in the second half, which increased the tempo of the game.

Ghana drew first blood through a sublime finish from second half substitute Thomas Abbey six minutes after recess.

The Hearts of Oak skipper got to the end of the ball with an intelligent run and with the Gambia goalie at his mercy and lobbed the ball over his head.

Gambia responded in the 74th minute through Chievo Verona loanee attacker, Lamin Jallow, who struck from outside the box to beat Ghana goalie Razak Abalora.

The Black Stars 'B' got back into the lead in the 77th minute with a beautifully converted spot kick by Razak Abalora.

Team Youth youngster Joseph Painstil won the spot kick for Ghana, when he was fouled in the penalty box by Mamadou Danso with clear cut chance at goal.

Gambia would play away to Bennin on Sunday in the 2019 Orange African Cup if Nations qualifiers.

