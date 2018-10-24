By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA Accra, Oct.24 GNA - Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has said the senior female national team, the Black Queens will make it to the final of the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AFCON). He said though the team had not had the desired preparations for the tournament, he was convinced the team would do well in the

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct.24 GNA - Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has said the senior female national team, the Black Queens will make it to the final of the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He said though the team had not had the desired preparations for the tournament, he was convinced the team would do well in the competition.

The ace journalist noted in an interview with GNA Sports, that the team had not been that idle in its preparations, but still had some weeks to put things in other to get a very good tournament.

“We have to put behind us the fact that the team has not had the desired preparations for the event, we have some weeks to the start of the tournament and would matter most.

“They have not been idle but have played a number of local friendly matches, which would help the team to put things in place to qualify to the finals of the tournament,” he added.

According to him, though they had limited preparations, he was still hopeful of the chances of the Queens, making it to the finals of the 11th biennial tournament, which would automatically qualify them for the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Women’s World Cup in France.

“There would be three teams to represent Africa at the world stage come next year, but I cannot see that happening without Ghana not being part,” he added.

Ghana is paired in Group A alongside Cameroon, Mali and Algeria, with Ghana playing its opening match with Algeria on 17th November, 2018 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

GNA