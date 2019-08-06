news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA - Coach Ibrahim Tanko has handed call-ups to 24 local based players to begin preparations ahead of the African U-23 Championship double-legged qualifying match against Algeria.

The national U-23 team is expected to begin camping starting on Wednesday, August 7 in Accra.

A total of eight teams would qualify to play in the final tournament, including Egypt who qualified automatically as hosts.

The list is made up of four goalkeepers, 11 defenders, four midfielders and four strikers.

Herein the full squad

GOAL KEEPERS:

Kwame Baah (Asante Kotoko), Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), Kumson Augustine (Crystal Palace)

DEFENDERS

Christopher Bonny (Hearts of Oak), William Denkyi (Hearts of Oak), Evans Mensah (Asante Kotoko), Issah Yakubu (Dreams FC), Ali Ouattara (Medeama FC), Kojo Amoako (Ashanti Gold FC), Kodjou Emmanuel (Attram de Visser Academy), Zakaria Fuseini (Brekum Chelsea), Michael Agbekornu (Dreams FC), Caleb Amankwaa (Aduana Stars), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)

MIDFIELDERS

Briama Forster (Brekum Chelsea), Abdul Nuredeen (Vision FC), Yussif Oduro (Okyeman Planners), Nasiru Hamza (Inter Allies FC)

STRIKERS

Akese Akese (Nzema Kotoko), Kwame Opoku (Nkwransa Warriors) Adiwah Peter Ernest (Emmanuel FC), Eric Dupey (Star Madrid).

GNA