news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Ho, Dec. 28, GNA - Bastie Samir will fight his compatriot Lawrence Nyanyo in March 2019, for the World Boxing Council (WBC) World Championship title.

The lightweight contest to be held in Tamale, would see Bastie also known as "The Beast" engage the award winning martial arts athlete who switched to boxing in 2017, after receiving an honourary Championship title from the WBC.

Ahead of the bout, Bastie, who recently joined World Map Promotions, is geared up for the bout after a year long absence in the ring.

"I'm preparing very well for the upcoming bout and hope I can win the title.

"World Map Promotions have come on board to propel me onto the international stage and I'm very delighted about that," he told GNA Sports.

Samir, who won laurels for Ghana at the amateur level rose to fame, when he handed a terrific knockout to popular Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku in October 2017.

GNA